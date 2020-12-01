Adams Police Department Patrolman, family launch Giving Tuesday initiative

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Giving Tuesday doesn’t have to be solely about businesses helping other businesses. It’s for anyone looking to make a difference in the community. Nick Dabrowski, an Adams Police Department patrolman, and his family are giving back to a local nonprofit that helped them through tough times.

Eight years ago and at the age of 37, his wife was diagnosed with a rare form of myeloma cancer; the very next morning they found she was pregnant. In a difficult and confusing time, a local organization, “PopCares,” reached out to shine a light during dark times.

They look to offer support for cancer patients and donate earning to local residents in Berkshire county. Dabrowski said the organization helped them out and raising funds for them is the least he could do.

“My wife and I are both pretty positive people and that was the one time that, that one day that we received that we are both pretty down in the dumps with everything else going on through cancer treatments and stuff,” Dabrowski said. “We needed something and they brightened our day and pulled us out of a pretty dark spot when we both needed something and I can never repay them for what they have done for me and my family.”

Dabrowski said while friends and family were there, they were at a low point. Someone nominated them to the organization and offered the support they needed to get through it, adding that someone was thinking of them.

“It’s organizations like this, when people donate, it can really change somebody’s life and get them back to a good place and back on track,” Dabrowski said.

You can donate on his Facebook.