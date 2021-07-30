Adams PD searching for owner of malnourished dog

The severely malnourished Pitbull mix was located in the area of East Hoosac Street on Friday, July 30, 2021. Adams Police said she also appears to be blind. (Facebook/Adams PD)

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Adams Police Department is looking for the owner of a severely malnourished dog.

The Pitbull mix was located in the area of East Hoosac Street. Police said she is “beyond malnourished” and appears to also be blind.

Officers are contacting veterinarian services for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.