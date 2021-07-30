ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Adams Police Department is looking for the owner of a severely malnourished dog.
The Pitbull mix was located in the area of East Hoosac Street. Police said she is “beyond malnourished” and appears to also be blind.
Officers are contacting veterinarian services for assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
LATEST STORIES
- Katie Ledecky wins 2nd Tokyo gold in 800m free
- Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars
- Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says
- Adams PD searching for owner of malnourished dog
- ‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Las Vegas father of 5, who later died of COVID, texts from hospital bed