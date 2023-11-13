ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Town officials in Adams announced that Adams Ambulance Service (AAS) will be closing at the end of the year. The town—along with nearby municipalities Cheshire and Savoy—are now preparing for Northern Berkshire EMS to assume the local emergency medical services moving forward.

Adams Ambulance Service, founded in 1970, announced in September that they faced financial struggles, later confirming that they would cease operations effective Dec. 31, 2023. On November 12, Northern Berkshire EMS—a division of North Adams Ambulance Service—said that they’re working with AAS and the towns to ensure that Adams, Cheshire, and Savoy are appropriately covered during and after the transition.

Could the roughly six miles between North Adams and Adams impact response times in the area? Either way, NBEMS said they need more staff to bolster their response, and they’re encouraging AAS employees to apply.

On Friday, the town of Adams said that more information about the transition will be available in the coming days. Stay with NEWS10 for the latest as this story continues to develop.