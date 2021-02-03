$6M+ property is most expensive in the Berkshires

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) — A “cottage” built in 1915 and just sold in Western Massachusetts is the most expensive home sale in the Berkshires, breaking a record set in 2007.

The historic Berkshire County home on Ice Glen Road in Stockbridge sold for $6.75 million. One of about 75 “Berkshire Cottages” built in the area, Villa Virginia occupies 58 acres, boasts mountain views, and abuts protected land.

“This is such a special and unique property, a rarity to find in any property market,” said Pat Melluzzo, the selling agent with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. “It was a privilege to bring this exceptional property to the market and ultimately play a part in another owner starting their own chapter in this home’s storied history.”

The property is available to tour virtually online. It has 13 bedrooms—10 in the main house and three in the “Snuggery,” a freestanding carriage barn guest house—a modern country kitchen, a dining room with pink marble columns, a salon overlooking the terrace, a fountain, and hand-painted angels and zodiac symbols. The architect H. Hobart Weekes of the New York firm Hill and Weekes was reported inspired by the Sabine Hills of Italy.