PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The 31st Annual Harry A. Bateman Memorial Jimmy Fund Fishing Derby will be held at the Frank Controy Pavillion at Onota Lake on June 3. No fishing license is required as the derby will be held during Massachusetts’ free fishing weekend.

The derby is open to the public and runs from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. The annual fundraiser raises money for the Jimmy Fund – Dana Farber Cancer Institute for Children. All proceeds will be donated in memory of Harry A. Bateman, a former member of Central Berkshire Bowman & I.U.E. Local 255 who was well known throughout Berkshire County and who became a victim of cancer in 1992.

The fee to enter is $10 for adults and $5 for children 14 years and younger. All participants will receive a wristband during registration. All children will receive a free gift, and a child 5-14 years old will get a chance to take home a mountain bike.

There will be trophies and prizes for winners. Fish can be caught at Onota Lake from a boat or from shore. All fish must be weighed in at 12 p.m. You must be wearing your wristband to weigh your fish.

Food and beverages are provided to all entrants. No alcohol is served at this event but there will be coffee and soda. Advanced tickets may be purchased at Avid Sports, Dave’s Sporting Goods, & Onota Boat Livery.