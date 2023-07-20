PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Two people have been injured after a 19-year-old allegedly fired a a gun inside a vehicle in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department said Ryan Starbird, 19, of Pittsfield, is under arrest for the incident.

On July 20 around 2 a.m., police were called to The Berkshire Crossing parking lot on Hubbard Avenue. Starbird is accused of firing the gun inside a car, injuring both themself and another person. Officers provided aid on scene and did find one shell casing, said police.

Both were brought to Berkshire Medical Center and are being treated for their injuries. Police said Starbird is under arrest and will be brought to court once they are released from the hospital.

If you have any additional information, you can contact Detective Murphy at (413) 448-9700 x582. You can also report information anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).