2 hospitalized by Pittsfield structure fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire on Sunday morning. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, at around 3 a.m., they received a report of the structure fire on Turner Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, they found the rear porch and exterior wall involved in the fire and used a water supply and ventilation to put it out.
There were five people inside the home during the fire—two adults and three children—who were woken up and alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. Everyone escaped quickly, but the two adults were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Department. The estimated $5,000 in damage because of the blaze, but the house was deemed habitable.