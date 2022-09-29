PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Two Pittsfield firefighters were hurt battling an early-morning blaze on First Street Thursday. The duo responded, along with several others, to 160-162 First Street at about 12:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, smoke was already billowing from the home, and Pittsfield Police officers were working to get everyone out safely. No injuries were reported to any of the residents.

Once they got inside, firefighters found a dining room area engulfed in flames. They called for backup from a Rapid Intervention Team, which served as a stand-by rescue squad for any missing, trapped, injured, or unaccounted-for firefighters. Two reported minor injuries, which were treated at the scene.

The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes. Crews stayed at the building, making sure the fire was completely out, for about four hours.

Deputy Chief Ronald Clement said the fire appeared accidental but is still under investigation at this time. 160 First Street suffered smoke, fire, and water damage from the blaze, and 162 First Street was also damaged by smoke.