WASHINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Two men have been convicted for their roles in a near fatal shooting that took place on October Mountain in August 2018. The guilty verdicts came after a two-week trial.

Daquan Douglas, 28, of Pittsfield, was found guilty of Misleading a Police Officer. Kevin Nieves, 22, of Pittsfield, was found guilty on the following charges:

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Harm

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon

Armed Kidnapping with Serious Bodily Injury

Assault and Battery, two counts

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Douglas and Nieves are two of four suspects accused of attacking Nicholas Carnevale, of Cheshire, at a party at the Ashley Reservoir on October Mountain on August 21, 2018. Officials said Carnevale was pulled from a vehicle, attacked and shot in the head. Douglas then lied to a police officer during the investigation.

Both Nieves and Douglas are scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. The cases against the other two suspects — two other suspects Christopher Frazier and Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez — are still pending.

Carnevale, who was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, survived but is still recovering.