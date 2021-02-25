2 Berkshire County communities receive Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness grants

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced the second round of award recipients for the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program. Over 44,000 municipal and public school employees from 107 local government organizations across the Commonwealth will receive training to better detect and avoid cyber threats.

Identified by the National Governors Association (NGA) as “the single most effective factor in preventing security breaches and data losses,” this cybersecurity awareness training will provide online end-user training and cyber threat simulations to educate municipal and public school employees participating in the program.

“Cyber threats continue to evolve, making cyber awareness training an essential tool for municipalities and public schools in the Commonwealth to equip their employees with the knowledge on how to avoid the potentially costly missteps of falling prey to cyber attacks,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We will continue to seek out opportunities to improve the cybersecurity posture of the Commonwealth and its communities.”

The grant program is managed by the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security (EOTSS) and is funded with $250,000 from Governor Baker’s General Governmental Bond Bill.

As part of the program, 475 employees in the City of Pittsfield will receive training and 90 employees in the City of North Adams will receive training. Both cities are second year participants.

Building off of the first-ever Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program, this new grant round will provide updated training for municipalities and school districts who participated in the previous round as well as those new to the program. The online training materials provided to municipal and public school employees includes a variety of cybersecurity attack simulations that reflect malicious luring techniques commonly used by cyber criminals to gain access to IT systems and data: