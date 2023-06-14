PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will host its “School Street Block Party,” the first of three planned block parties on Saturday, June 24, from noon to 8 p.m. The event will feature musical and theatrical performances, beer gardens, food vendors, and more.

The School Street Block Party will take place just outside of Hot Plate Brewing Co., and the street will be closed throughout the event. Attendees can see free performances put on by Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Theatre Group, musicians Glori WIlder and Chantell McFarland, and enjoy several food vendors.

Local food vendors will include Cravins Ice Cream and Espethino Carioca, with Hot Plate overseeing the beer garden.

Performance Schedule

3:00-3:45 p.m. – Celebration of Black Voices (Barrington Stage Company)

4:00-4:30 p.m. – Berkshire Theatre Group cast members sing select songs from the upcoming production of Million Dollar Quartet at the Colonial Theatre

4:45-6:15 p.m. – Chantell & Friends (Chantell is well known around the Berkshires for her soulful voice, wide range, and sultry tones. From scatting to arias, Chantell’s voice is a sensational treat.)

6:30-8:00 p.m. – Glori Wilder (R&B, Soul, and Pop singer-songwriter)