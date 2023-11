PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Police say Jacob Burdick was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, dark sweatpants, and white Crocs.

Jacob Burdick (Pittsfield Police Department)

Burdick is described as 5’9” and 128 pounds with long, curly, light brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he may also be wearing a black coat. Anyone who has observed Burdick or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.