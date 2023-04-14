PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The first-ever $1 million Keno prize in Massachusetts was claimed by a trust. The winning ticket matched one through 12 in a 12-spot game.

Penny Lane Nominee Trust of Lenox has claimed the prize that was won on Wednesday, March 22 where the winner numbers included every number from one through 13. The odds of matching all 12 numbers are one in 478,261,833.

The trust was represented by William Martin who claimed the winning prize on Thursday. The winning ticket was sold at Zenner’s Pub & Deli in Pittsfield. The retailer received a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

On the same day, $500,000 and four $100,000 prizes were also won in the same game. On Monday, 16 people won $100,000 prizes in a Keno game where all numbers one through ten were winning numbers.