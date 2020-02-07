Berkshire County woman convicted for embezzling public funds

PITTSFIELD, Ma. (NEWS10) — Elizabeth Hakes, 48, of Lanesborough pled guilty on Friday to embezzling $47,000 of public funds, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office.

Hakes admitted in Berkshire Superior Court to misappropriating funds from Berkshire Works and the Austen Riggs Center. She pled guilty to two counts of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme.

Hakes managed grants for employment programs at Berkshire Works, where she took about $21,000 for personal expenses between May 2016 and August 2017. Hakes then embezzled roughly $26,000 from the Austen Riggs Center while working there from October 2017 to October 2018.

“This was an abuse of taxpayer money intended to help residents improve their lives. Those who work in the public sector have the responsibility to use taxpayer’s funds to strengthen the community they live in. Crimes like this undermine the public’s trust in government,” says District Attorney Andrea Harrington in a statement. “My office prosecutes these ‘white-collar’ crimes with the same vigor as any other type of crime.”

Judge John Agostini sentenced Hakes to two years in prison, with one of those years being suspended, followed by two years of probation.

The judge usually dismisses a suspended sentence so long as the defendant breaks no laws during probation.

Embezzling means stealing funds you’re responsible for, usually belonging to your company or boss.

