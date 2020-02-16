Berkshire County warns community about scam targeting children

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, M.A. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam likely targeting children in the county.

According to the Facebook Post, officers said they were alerted about an ongoing scam where people are knocking door to door stating they work for a sheriff’s office and are asking for private information about children.

The scammers are asking for photos, hair samples and birthdays of children, officials said.

In the post, the sheriff’s office wrote: “Please be advised, we are not currently doing this as part of a program and have not done this in the past!”

If someone knocks on your door, police said to contact 9-1-1 immediately.