Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office holds career expo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office Recruitment Ad. Courtesy of Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Those looking for a career change have an opportunity to apply for multiple positions with Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday during a career expo. Running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., those interested in attending can find the event at 467 Cheshire Road in Pittsfield. The event is open to the public.

Positions immediately available include:

  • Deputy Sheriff Correction Officer
    • Starting Salary $53,281.03
  • Registered Nurse
    • Starting Salary $82,181.02
  • Case Manager
    • Starting Salary $45,207.38

Staff from these and other departments will be on-site to explain job qualifications, training and duties, answer questions, accept applications and resumes, and conduct initial interviews. Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office Jail and House of Correction is also looking Dispatchers and LPN’s.

Those looking for additional information on the event can contact Diane Maynes at (413) 443-7220 ext.1102.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19