Berkshire County man among three new COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Public Health Department reporting three more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total in the state to five. Two men in their 70s—one from Berkshire County and one from Hampden County—and a third in his 90s—from Suffolk County—have died since Saturday.

The Berkshire County man reportedly had an underlying health condition, but all three men were of an age that more vulnerable to COVID-19 complications despite prior health status. All three men died in the hospital.

The state’s first two deaths were also confirmed this weekend: a Suffolk County man in his 80s and a Middlesex County woman in her 50s, both with pre-existing conditions.

Over 6000 residents of Massachusetts have tested for COVID-19 with 646 positive diagnoses. The Department of Public Health says COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts.

The Department also announced the addition of age data to its online dashboard of COVID-19 cases.

The U.S. has seen over 200 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

