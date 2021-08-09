Berkshire County listed as “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission

(WWLP) – The CDC is now designating Berkshire County as high risk for COVID-19 transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had previously put Berkshire County at substantial risk for infection, announced the county as high risk on Saturday. Also elevated to the “high risk” category are Hampden, Suffolk, Bristol, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

The CDC recommends people in substantial or high transmission areas wear a mask indoors in public places to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant. Anyone with a weakened immune system regardless of transmission level is also encouraged to wear a mask.

According to CDC data collected from August 1 through August 7, Berkshire County has 134 positive COVID-19 cases of 4,404 tested with a 3.54% positivity rate for the week reported. There were 8 people admitted to the hospital. Residents that are fully vaccinated are 46.5% (58,133) of the total population.

CDC: Level of Transmission by County