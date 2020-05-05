Berkshire County coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)--On Friday people will come to Columbia Greene Community College to be tested for the coronavirus. According to Jack Mabb, Director of Public Health for the county testing is limited to just 100 tests, do to the Wadsworth Center running tests from area nursing homes.

Director Mabb is looking to find a private testing facility to do more testing and hopes that by next week they will be able to test more than the 100 being tested this Friday.