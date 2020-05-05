Berkshire County coronavirus update

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 457 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. There have been 36 COVID-19 related deaths reported.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Columbia County set to offer drive-up testing Friday
- Ex-convicts excluded from business aid loans
- Congress pushes for childcare funding on next relief package to increase to $50 billion
- Montgomery Co. woman hangs rainbow ribbons around community
- Bank of America matching Feed Albany donations