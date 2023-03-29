PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — Dozens of schools across Massachusetts, including a number in the Berkshires, were targeted this week with fake phone calls threatening violence. It’s a strain on law enforcement resources and terrifies students and teachers with Nashville’s deadly school shooting coming at the same time.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s (DA) office says that 30 communities were affected by Monday’s hoax threat calls, including Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Pittsfield High School in Pittsfield, and Drury High School in North Adams.

“All three became active shooter scenes, even though we didn’t have active shooters. It took all our resources from our state police and tactical units to try to go into the schools,” Timothy J. Shugrue, District Attorney Berkshire County, said. “We had children calling their parents, scared to death, saying stay away from the school, mom, this is real!”

The DA says many kids were afraid to go to school the next day because of the deadly shooting at a Nashville school. He also says they are focusing on finding those responsible for the fake phone calls.

“Statewide, we’re all investigating; we wanna find out who’s responsible for this. This is no joking matter,” Shugrue said.

Dr. Barbara Malkas, North Adams Superintendent, stated to parents, “we are so appreciative of the rapid and effective response of our community partner agencies in law enforcement and emergency response.”

Each school district will also provide community support and counseling for parents and students with emotional or mental health needs. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and is asking if anyone has any information about the hoax phone calls to call the DA’s office or Pittsfield police.