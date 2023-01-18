PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 1Berkshire is now accepting applications for a second year of the Best Foot Forward Facade Improvement Micro-Grant program. Around 47 grants between $500-$1,000 will be made available on a rolling basis to different small businesses and organizations with first-floor storefronts, according to a news release sent to 22News from 1Berkshire.

A maximum of $7,000 in awards will also be made available within any specific municipality. There will be a priority for businesses that did not receive facade improvement grants back in 2022. This program provided 31 small businesses and organizations across the Berkshires with facade improvement grants of up to $1,000 in 2022, which helped not only to improve individual storefronts but improved the aesthetics of downtown commercial districts in the region.

Benjamin Lamb, 1Berkshire’s Director of Economic Development said, “we are so excited to be able to bring this program back again for a second year. In 2022, we not only saw the impact these dollars had on our small business community but also the amount of additional investment they inspired.” Applications are open, and all grants must be fully utilized and the associated work completed by June 30th, 2023. To apply, click here.

