Berkshire Community College says most of Fall 2020 classes will be online or combination format

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)- Berkshire Community College (BCC) says their fall 2020 courses will be offered in a combination format that includes fully online, a virtual hybrid, and face-to-face hybrid due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nursing, physical therapist assistant, and other select program classes will be conducted on-campus.

The college says it will offer more classes online with greater scheduling flexibility. New cleaning procedures will be implemented before and after in-person classes which are scheduled to begin on September 8.

Classes with a required laboratory element will be held in a hybrid face-to-face format. BCC says they will enforce strict guidelines for lab classes which will require students to wash their hands for 20 seconds when they enter and exit the classroom.

Lab students will also be required to wear gloves throughout the duration of the class, maintain social distancing and all equipment will be disinfected after use.

BCC says staff will be undergoing summer training in preparation for the new course designs. For more information about the fall semester visit BCC’s website.

