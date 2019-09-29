Berkshire Bird Paradise rebuilds after fire, community supports

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About a month after a bird knocked over a heat lamp and started a fire in the parrot house at the Berkshire Bird Paradise in Petersburg, the surrounding communities hold a fundraiser to help them in their rebuilding efforts.

The event, co-hosted by the sanctuary and The Eastwick Press, featured raffles, live music, fireworks, and food vendors.

“All this money today will go towards restoration and finishing of the work so we can put all of our birds back in the building,” Liz Dubacher, the sanctuary’s caretaker told News10.

Her father, Peter Dubacher, is the founder of the sanctuary. He was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after he tried to rescue birds from the burning structure.

Dubacher is in good health now, and was thrilled about the turnout for the fundraiser.

“All I can say is, I’m really humbled, and at the same time, I’m very honored,” Dubacher told News10, “that we have such a turn out and love for our sanctuary.”