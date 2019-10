BOSTON (NEWS10) — Another local bank is reporting potential major losses as a result of the MyPayrollHR scandal.

In a recent filing, Berkshire Bank revealed it stands to lose at least $12 million.

MyPayrollHR CEO Michael Mann is facing allegations that he committed more than $70 million in bank fraud. His company in Clifton Park abruptly shut its doors at the beginning of September.

Locally-based Pioneer Bank also said it is expecting millions of dollars in losses.