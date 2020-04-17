Benson’s Pet Center food drive for cats and dogs

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With many losing their jobs due to the coronavirus, money can be tight, but it’s important you don’t forget about your pets during this time.

It’s a big reason why Benson’s Pet Center is looking to help out as many as possible.

On Friday, April 17 at their Clifton Park location, they will be hosting a pet food drive to assist all those who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Free of charge, both wet and dry, cat and dog food of various brands will be available for those in need of it.

Weruva Pet Foods company pitched in and donated over 30,000 pounds of canned wet, cat food to help out with the cause.

Following social distancing guidelines, representatives and employees will be wearing both masks and gloves as they assist you outside of the store.

“There’s drive one and drive two, right? So, you’re going to come in and you’re going to tell us if you have a dog, a cat, 2 cats, 2 dogs or however it works. We will put a note on your windshield and under your wiper. You’ll drive around our building, we’ll have somebody call it out, get your cat food, get your dog food and then you drive out,” General Manger of Benson’s Pet Center, Moira Nowc, said. “We want to just continue the love with our pets and the best way we can do it is to get that food in their hands.”

The food drive will continue until all of the food they have received has been given away.