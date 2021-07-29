Bennington Police search for giant chair vandals

BENNINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) – Police are looking for some vandals after four people sat in the small town icon, Bennington’s big chair. One person fell right through it and police got the whole thing on surveillance video.

Standing at more than 19 feet tall, Bennington’s big chair has always been there.

“Everybody knows about the chair, and everybody gets pictures taken in front of the chair,” said Jim Martinez.

According to Bennington Police on July 29, around 3:20 a.m. two men and two women climbed on the large chair outside of the Tri State Area Federal Credit Union on Washington Avenue.

While on top of the chair they broke the seat. One of the women appeared to get injured and had to be carried away by one of the males.

President of the Tri State Area Federal Credit Union Jim Martinez is owner of the chair. He said it has been a staple since the 1940’s.

“It’s a piece of history, and we want people to appreciate it. We want it to stay here, so stay off the chair, and well apparently it didn’t work,” said he.

One side of the seat of the chair is completely broken off and hanging by a thread. Martinez says there was signs all over the chair to keep off.

“We talked about maybe getting a decorative fencing to keep people out. However if people want to get on it though I suspect we won’t be able to stop it,” said Martinez.

The chair will need a tune up to its structure and seat. New wood and rope will be needed.

“We’ll fix it and it will be better and stronger than ever,” said Martinez.

Paula LaPorte, Owner of Paulas Weaving Workshop and Rock Shop wove the seat years ago. She did it in 3 days and is ready to do it again.

“I said sure, I know the people who make the rope and that they still make it. We can do it and now my shop is right across the street from it,” said LaPorte.

It will not be an overnight fix, but the chair will always be one that makes you stop and stare.

Police are asking if anyone has any information on who these individuals are to contact Officer Legacy at 802-442-1030.