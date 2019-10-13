Bennington police investigating suspicious death

BENNINGTON, VT (NEWS10) — Police in Bennington are investigating after they found a female deceased by the Roaring Branch River.

Police said they arrived to the scene at the flood wall located off of Caroline Drive at around 11:35 a.m., upon arrival they determined the female, who’s identity is not known yet, was dead.

Bennington Police Department’s bureau of criminal investigation detectives are working alongside the Chief Medical Examiner’s office and Bennington County state’s attorney’s office to investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Christopher Lauzon at the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030.

Bennington rescue, Bennington fire and North Bennington Fire Departments responded to the scene as well.

The story is developing and we will continue to update as new information is released.