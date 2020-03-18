Bennington hospital suspends non-urgent appointments to limit density

BENNGINTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will postpone all non-urgent appointments and procedures to minimize the density of patients and families while slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We have a dedicated and talented team of professionals here. We are making changes that allow them to focus their complete attention on reducing the impact of COVID-19 in our community. Tom Dee, President and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Health Care

All non-urgent visits and procedures are delayed starting Thursday and lasting for at least 17 days, until April 5. Although office staff will notify patients directly, they should generally expect checks ups and exams to be rescheduled.

Somewhat urgent needs—like follow-ups or consultations for changing medications—will be up to the health care provider’s discretion. Appointments for acute problems, lab studies, imaging, and physical therapy will continue.

The medical center also changed its visitor policy to limit density, per Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s directions.

LATEST STORIES: