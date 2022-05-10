BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington was arraigned on Tuesday for allegedly possessing a firearm illegally. His extensive criminal record would mean that he is barred from owning one.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, Wilcox was armed on March 31. That’s when police said they arrested Wilcox, who had an active arrest warrant at the time.

A detective surveilling a Bennington business while authorities searched for a grey sedan said they watched Wilcox, carrying a backpack, get out of a silver Subaru Forester and walk to another grey sedan. Because of the warrant, officers approached and arrested him.

That’s when police said Wilcox “dropped 11 baggies of suspected heroin from his hand.” Detectives then got a warrant to search the backpack, reportedly yielding a loaded Smith and Wesson Model 386 .357 magnum Pro Series revolver.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilcox’s criminal history includes felonies and a domestic violence conviction, making it a federal crime for him to have any firearms. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.