RUPERT, Vt. (NEWS10) — An unnamed 76-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont on Saturday, and Vermont State Police are now investigating. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Police say the death appears to be accidental. Her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and matter of death. The name of the victim is currently being withheld pending notification of the family.