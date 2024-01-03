BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A $150,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Bennington, Vermont. According to the Vermont Lottery, the ticket was sold at Bennington Beverage Outlet on Northside Drive.

The winning ticket was for the January 1 drawing. The Powerball numbers for that day were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and 01 was the Powerball number. The Power Play number was 3.

According to the Vermont Lottery, 100% of its profits go to the Vermont Education Fund. You can view a list of recent lottery winners on the Vermont Lottery website.