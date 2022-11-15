BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) — For those looking for dining out options on Thanksgiving Day, a handful of restaurants in Southwestern Vermont will be offering holiday meals and buffets. Here is a list of where you can get your Thanksgiving meal next week:

The Grille – Mt. Anthony Country Club, Bennington

The Grille at Mt. Anthony Country Club at 180 Country Club Road will be offering a Thanksgiving buffet at 12:00, 2:00, and 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The cost is $49.95 for adults, and $24.95 for kids ages 10 and under. Children ages 4 and under are free. The buffet includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, shrimp scampi tortellini, a smoked salmon station, and more. Reservations are required by calling (802) 442-2617, or on the restaurant’s website.

The Publyk House, Bennington

A Thanksgiving buffet with roast turkey dinner and all the fixings will be available by reservation only on Thanksgiving Day from 12 to 4 p.m. Located at 782 Harwood Hill Road, diners can make reservations by contacting reservations@thepublykhouse.com or calling (802) 442-7500. The restaurant is also accepting inquiries about family-style take-out options.

Barrows House Inn & Restaurant, Dorset

A special Thanksgiving menu will be available at the Barrows House Inn & Restaurant at 3156 Route 30 from 2 to 6:00 p.m. Diners have a wide selection of appetizers and entrées and can polish off the feast with pumpkin mousse, apple crisp, Mexican hot chocolate molten cake, or butternut squash cheesecake. Reservations are required by calling (802) 867-4455.

The Dorset Inn, Dorset

Located at 8 Church St., the Dorset Inn will be offering a 3-course Thanksgiving meal from 12 to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For diners looking for options outside of a turkey dinner, the Dorset Inn also offers pumpkin ravioli, maple glazed salmon and applewood smoked prime rib. Reservations are required ahead of time and can be made by calling (802) 867-5500.

The Colonnade at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, Manchester

The Equinox at 3567 Main St. will be hosting a special Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost for adults is $64, $32 for children ages 5-12, and $5 for kids ages 4 and under. Advanced purchase is required. Reservations can be made here.

Copper Grouse, Manchester Center

The Copper Grouse located at 3835 Main St. is offering a 3-course Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 24 from 12 – 8 p.m. The cost is $95 per person. For the entrée, diners can choose between a traditional turkey dinner, roast prime rib, and acorn squash risotto. Reservations can be made on the restaurant’s website.

The Reluctant Panther Inn & Restaurant

The Reluctant Panther Restaurant will be offering Thanksgiving meals but currently is fully booked and has a waitlist. To join the waitlist, call 1-800-822-2331 or (802) 362-2568.

Ye Olde Tavern, Manchester Center

A traditional Thanksgiving feast will be available for diners at the Ye Olde Tavern at 5183 Main St. Hours will differ on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will be serving from 2 p.m. with the last seating at 6:15 p.m. Reservations are suggested.