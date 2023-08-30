BENNINGTON, Vt, (NEWS10) — Get ready for all things garlic when the Garlic Town, USA festival rolls into downtown Bennington. The event is set for Saturday, September 2 along Depot Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garlic Town, US features over 125 vendors including garlic growers, craft vendors, food trucks, live bands, beer, wine, garlic cocktails, demonstrations, family activities, and more. Over 7,500 people roamed the festival in last year’s event.

“We’re thrilled to offer a diverse musical lineup that reflects the spirit and culture of Garlic Town, USA,” said Matt Harrington, Executive Director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce. “Music is a universal language that brings people together, just like our love for garlic and community.”

Entertainment

Interactive demonstration: “When I Dip, You Dip, We Dip” at 11 a.m. Focuses on garlic-infused dipping oils, marinades, and salad dressings.

For families: “World of Wonder Photo Op” with beloved characters from noon to 1 p.m.

“Garlic Trivia with Jim Thatch” at 1 p.m.

Magic show by Doug Eash from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Demonstration: “Garlic Ice Cream” at 3:30 p.m.

Gamers Grotto and Bennington Museum activities

The Kids Zone

Music lineup

Stage A is located at Clove A at People’s Park at 150 Depot Street. Stage B is located at Clove B at Village Garage at 107 Depot Street.

GVH & Cindy Baxter, Stage B at 10 a.m.

Carly Rogers, Stage A at 11 a.m.

Kitchen Sync with Julie Shay, Stage B at 11:30 a.m.

Whiskey West, Stage A at 1 p.m.

Buck2Fifty with Matthew Edwards, Stage B at 1:20 p.m.

The McGuiness Brothers, Stage A at 3 p.m.

Made in the Shade, Stage B at 3 p.m.

“Our aim is to keep attendees engaged with an array of activities that cater to all age groups,” said Mikaela Lewis, Event Manager with the Chamber. “From kids to adults, there’s something for everyone to enjoy”

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids 12 years and under. A family bundle pack is also available. You can buy tickets on the Garlic Town, USA website.