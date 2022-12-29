DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Manchester, Vermont woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division in February after she allegedly backed into a truck and drove off. The crash happened at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, at 2732 VT Route 30 in Dorset.

After backing into the truck, police claim Sarah F. Rawson, 41, sped off without exchanging information or reporting damage to the other driver. Vermont state troopers tracked her down and cited her to court.

Rawson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a crime punishable by up to $3,000 in fines or two years in prison under Vermont state law. Her next court appearance is slated for Feb. 27, 2023, at 8:15 a.m.