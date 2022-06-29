POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) – A North Bennington man has survived a terrifying crash, where his truck rolled down an embankment off Hidden Valley Road in Pownal. Troopers with the Vermont State Police first responded to the crash scene around 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday and found that the lack of shoulder on Hidden Valley Road caused the rollover.

The driver, Michael Koelker, 49, told police he was driving down the road when he saw an all-terrain vehicle coming in the opposite direction. Koelker said he tried to move over a bit for the ATV because the road was so narrow.

This maneuver caused the passenger side of Koelker’s car to leave the road and roll down the embankment before reaching a position of rest. Koelker told officers that he had back pain and head pain due to the crash.

Pownal rescue took Koelker to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for his injuries. The cause of the crash was determined to be inattentive driving after police found no ATV at the location.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Pownal Rescue, Pownal Fire Department, and All Service Citgo Towing. Koelker’s truck, a 2017 RAM 1500, was totaled.