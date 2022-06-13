POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) – On June 6 around 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a reported disturbance on Cardinal Boulevard in Pownal. Later, on Saturday, police conducted follow-up investigations and learned that Cory M. Saddlemire, 41, of Pownal, had allegedly violated his conditions of release.

Troopers say Saddlemire had used a regulated drug in violation of court-ordered actions. He was released on a citation to answer the charge at a later date and time.

Saddlemire is due back in court on July 11 at 8:15 a.m. The original reason why Saddlemire was under court-ordered conditions of release is unclear at this time.