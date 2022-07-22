POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Pownal man has been cited to court after he allegedly followed a woman while she was driving, and then cut her off and confronted her in the middle of the road. The Vermont State Police were called out to Route 346 in Pownal on Thursday morning, around 1:47 a.m.

Police said Willard F. Buell, 62, of Pownal, violated a no-stalking order by following the protected party while she was driving. During the same incident, Yvonne M. Pratt, 47, also of Pownal, allegedly violated a separate no-stalking order by having contact with the protected person.

Pratt was found a short time later and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on August 29 at 8:15 a.m. Buell was found Thursday evening and issued a citation to appear at the same time as Pratt, to answer charges of violating a no-stalking order and negligent operation.