BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Sunderland, Vermont woman has been cited to court after she allegedly sped away from two separate traffic stops Friday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police. First, at about 5:25 p.m. Friday, a Trooper saw an officer from the Bennington Police Department trying to stop a car on U.S. Route 7. Valerie Takvorian, 82, who was driving in front of the Bennington officer at the time, failed to move out of the officer’s way, according to police.

Troopers tried to pull Takvorian over, but she drove off on two separate occasions, police said. She slowly came to a stop on the first attempt but continued northbound on U.S. Route 7 before the Trooper could get to her door, the press release stated. On the second try, Takvorian did come to a brief stop but again didn’t give officers enough time to get to her car before allegedly speeding off.

Troopers did not pursue Takvorian during the incident, and instead drove northbound on U.S. Route 7 with the general flow of traffic. Later, officers determined where Takvorian lived and knocked on her door. She was arrested for the offense of eluding a police officer.

Takvorian was taken to the Vermont State Police barracks in Shaftsbury for processing, where she was ultimately released with a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division to answer the charge at a later date and time. She was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle, which carries five points and a waiver penalty of $335.