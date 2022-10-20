POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A St. Albans, Vermont man cheated death early Wednesday morning when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole, according to a release from the Vermont State Police. Troopers claim that Arthur Jones, 53, was driving south on U.S. Route 7 near Jackson Cross Road in Pownal when he dozed off, crossed the center line, and went off the road. The crash happened at about 2:03 a.m.

When Troopers arrived, they found Jones’ 2009 Toyota Camry totaled on the side of the road. A broken power pole had fallen onto the northbound embankment, police said.

According to police, the only injury Jones suffered was minor chest pain, because he was wearing his seatbelt. Southern Vermont Auto towed his car from the scene. Green Mountain Power also responded to fix the downed pole.

Jones was treated at the scene by members of the Pownal Rescue Squad. He did not have to be taken to the hospital, Troopers said.