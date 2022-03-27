SEARSBERG, Vt. (NEWS10) – On March 26 at 2:17 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person from Searsburg. Troopers responded to the area of State Route 9W in Searsburg and gathered information about the missing person, who has been identified as Mary E. Reid, 53.

Troopers in the Southern Vermont area have been unable to locate Reid as of Sunday morning. If you have any information on Reid’s whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police’s Shaftsbury barracks at (802) 444-5421.