POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pownal woman was arrested late Thursday night following a road rage incident around Route 7 and Mann Hill Road. According to the police, Tonya Florio, 42, hit another vehicle twice before leaving the roadway and getting stuck in a ditch.

Florio had three juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Vermont State Police charged her with Negligent Operation and three counts of Cruelty to a Child. Florio was released on condition to appear in Vermont Super Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on March 20.