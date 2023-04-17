POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are investigating after getting a complaint from a caller that found an arrow lodged inside their house. Police say the incident took place around 7:31 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the caller, the owner of the home that was hit, said they heard a loud noise while sitting outside on their front steps roughly 20 minutes before calling. The caller said they found the arrow protruding from a wall shortly after.

Police say the arrow was just over two feet long and had gone nearly completely through the side of the caller’s residence. Nobody was injured during this incident. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Justin Walker at (802) 442-5421 and use option eight.