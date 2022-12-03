BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — VIP Tires & Service opened a new location on December 2 in Bennington. The auto shop offers a variety of services to get your car in tip-top shape.

VIP offers tires, mounted and balanced alignments, brake service, preventive maintenance, auto repair services, and state inspections. They also feature daily specials such as military discounts, first responder discount program, VIP used vehicle precheck program, free alignment checks and up to $200 on Goodyear tires.

VIP is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The auto shop is located at 167 North Bennington Road in Bennington.

