Vermont’s 16 highway welcome centers reopen

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — All 16 Vermont Information Centers have reopened to travelers after being closed at the start of the pandemic.

The Bennington, Fair Haven, Guilford, Hartford, Sharon, Waterford, and Williston centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, while centers in Bradford, Derby, Georgia, Lyndonville and Randolph are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The centers have restrooms, brochures about Vermont businesses and attractions and vending machines for travelers in most facilities, the state department of Buildings and General Services said Monday. Coffee service is also expected to resume in the coming weeks, the department said.