Vermont’s 16 highway welcome centers reopen

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — All 16 Vermont Information Centers have reopened to travelers after being closed at the start of the pandemic.
The Bennington, Fair Haven, Guilford, Hartford, Sharon, Waterford, and Williston centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, while centers in Bradford, Derby, Georgia, Lyndonville and Randolph are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The centers have restrooms, brochures about Vermont businesses and attractions and vending machines for travelers in most facilities, the state department of Buildings and General Services said Monday. Coffee service is also expected to resume in the coming weeks, the department said.
“We’re excited to be able to provide these services again across the state,” said Commissioner Jennifer Fitch. “Like any other business restarting, it will take time to get every element fully operational, but we now feel we can provide a positive experience for the travelling public and a safe workplace for our employees, and we are looking forward to welcoming people from around the world back to Vermont.”
LATEST STORIES
- Dems, GOP agree: DOJ abused secret subpoena power
- Surfside condo collapse: Rep. Kathy Castor thanks first responders ahead of Biden visit
- Child hospitalized after being run over by lawnmower in WNY
- All aboard the Adirondack Railroad, taking off after a long break
- St. Regis Mohawk the 1st tribe to legalize marijuana