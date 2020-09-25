Vermonter hit by two motorists, killed after leaving disabled vehicle

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police said a 20-year-old Manchester man was killed late Wednesday in Shaftsbury after he left his car in an embankment, walked onto Route 7, and was hit twice by passing motorists.

Responding troopers found Frederic Wu in the middle of the road around 9:40 p.m. His car, a 2001 Saab, was about 100 feet down an embankment. Police said the car was totaled.

Troopers spoke to two people who said they had apparently hit Wu after he walked out into Route 7 traffic. Kathryn Canon, 56, of Arlington, told police she was driving south when a man walked out in front of her vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee. She said she hit the brakes and tried to swerve away from Wu, but hit him with the driver’s side of her car.

A second car, driven by Faith Adamczenko, 18, of Petersburg, New York, then struck Wu. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Canon nor Adamczenko were injured.

Vermont State Police say the investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Benjamin Irwin at the 802-442-5421 or by e-mail, benjamin.irwin@vermont.gov.

