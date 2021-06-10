Vermonter arrested for reporting false information after shooting

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are reporting the arrest of John Wallner, 34, of Pownal for allegedly providing false information following a shooting in the Capital Region.
Police say they were notified about a shooting incident on June 6, after Wallner arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand. Police say he initially claimed he was shot in New York, but that his story later changed.
Next saying he was shot near Barber Pond in Pownal, Wallner allegedly told troopers that he hadn’t realized that he was shot and thought it was a bee sting. Then, police say that he said that he was hit by a stray bullet shot by an unknown person, before finally telling criminal investigators that he’d accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
Police say their investigation determined that Wallner lied to them several times, and they think it was to conceal details of the shooting. They say they do not believe the shooting took place in Vermont, and they’re continuing to investigate.
Wallner was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. He is due back in Bennington County Court on July 26.
If you or someone you know has information about the incident, call the police at (802) 442-5421.
