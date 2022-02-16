POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police in southern Vermont report the arrest of Oliff J. Russel, Jr., 28, of Pownal. They report that he fled the scene of a crash across Massachusetts state lines and drove his car into a fence, causing damage, all on a suspended license.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday night, Heather Osgood, 29, of Pownal reported property damage to the fence in her yard to Vermont State Troopers stationed in Shaftsbury. She blamed her ex-boyfriend, Russell, who police say is known in the area for years of criminal charges for his actions toward Osgood.

While on the scene at Osgood’s home, police said Russell drove by her house, but left abruptly when he saw police cruisers. Police in Williamstown, Massachusetts next reported that he’d been involved in a car crash there, within a mile from the border, and fled on foot.

Police said Russell came to Osgood’s residence at least twice within three hours to use his car to damage her fence. All the while, police said he was driving on a criminally suspended operator’s license.

Police say they ultimately found Russel at Southern Vermont Medical Center being treated for injuries sustained while crashing into Osgood’s fence. They charged him with unlawful mischief and operating with a criminally suspended license.