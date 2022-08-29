BENNINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — A 36-year-old Bennington man was arrested Friday after running from police and jumping into the river near Walgreens on North Street. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers nabbed Brian Dillard for two outstanding arrest warrants.

Dillard allegedly ran from police and in doing so, jumped into the river. Officers continued pursuing Dillard into the river and were able to take him into custody. While running from police, Dillard threw a backpack onto the ground, which was recovered by Bennington police officers. Dillard’s backpack was seized and officers later secured a search warrant for its contents.

Dillard’s arrest warrants were for petit larceny from a car, and simple assault and petit larceny, officials said. Each warrant had a bail of $200. Dillard was processed on the two warrants and an additional new charge of resisting arrest. He was held in police custody and was later arraigned on all charges. He was released on conditions.

When searching Dillard’s backpack, police found nearly 10 grams of suspected fentanyl. In the early morning hours on Saturday, Dillard arrived at the Bennington Police Department to retrieve his personal property, and was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Bail was set at $10,000, but was later struck due to Dillard experiencing symptoms of a pre-existing medical condition. Dillard was issued new conditions of release to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Ferrara or Officer Legacy at the Bennington Police Department. Tips can also be submitted through the department website.