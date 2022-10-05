POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Pownal, Vermont man escaped with minor injuries after he allegedly flipped his truck and stuck the landing on all four tires. Vermont State Troopers say, Conner Rawling, 26, was driving his 2002 Toyota Tacoma on Cedar Hill Road in Pownal when he went off the road.

The wreck happened at about 11:17 p.m. on Saturday. After going off the road, Rawling’s truck rolled over before coming to rest upright, police said.

According to police, when Troopers arrived to investigate the crash, Rawling was nowhere to be found. He was tracked down the next day and dealt two traffic tickets.

The Tacoma was totaled. A tow truck from All Service Citgo Towing helped Vermont State Troopers remove it from the scene.