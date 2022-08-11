POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) – A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home. According to the Vermont State Police, Crawford assaulted a family member in the home on several occasions, from August 6 through August 10.

On one occasion, Crawford also allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and threw it. This prevented them from calling emergency services.

Charges:

Domestic assault

Interference with access to emergency services

Crawford has been scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 12:30 p.m. Per his conditions of release, he is not allowed to contact the victim before his court appearance, police said.